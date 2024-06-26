Free League publish new art book by the graphic designer of Mörk Borg

Art by Nohr, a new coffee table art book featuring artwork by Swedish RPG illustrator Johan Nohr, Nohr is now available in the Free League webshop.

Nohr is a visual artist and graphic designer best known for his vibrant work in the tabletop roleplaying game scene.

Art collects some of his finest pieces from between 2006 and 2023: from the blood-drenched neon demons of Mörk Borg, Cy_Borg and various zines to illustrations from unreleased game modules, abandoned projects and quick doodles.

A lot of the artwork is annotated with thoughts and comments, as well as in-progress sketches, scrapped versions and more. A peek into the workshop, if you will.