Eugene Levy’s The Reluctant Traveller gets new trailer 

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for The Reluctant Traveller in which Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy seeks to overcome his lack of adventurousness and broaden his horizons.

Across the eight-part series, viewers will see Levy taking a sound bath in the Maldives, ice diving in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah, taking a spicy trip to a kitchen in Lisbon, taking a bite out of the culinary culture of Tokyo and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle.

Along the way he also stays in “remarkable and unique hotels”, including the historic Gritti Palace in Venice and a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and executive produced by Levy and David Brindley, the series debuts around the world on February 24th.