Eugene Levy’s The Reluctant Traveller returns this week

Eugene Levy returns to Apple TV+ this week with the second series of The Reluctant Traveller which this time takes the Schitt’s Creek star to Europe.

Across the eight-part series viewers will see Levy taking a sound bath in the Maldives, ice diving in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah, taking a spicy trip to a kitchen in Lisbon, taking a bite out of the culinary culture of Tokyo and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle.

Along the way he also stays in “remarkable and unique hotels”, including the historic Gritti Palace in Venice and a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and executive produced by Levy and David Brindley, the series debuts on March 8th when the first two episodes will be available to stream.

