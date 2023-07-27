Eureka announces UK Blu-ray debut for 90’s Bond spoof From Beijing With Love

Bond spoof From Beijing With Love is heading to Blu-ray for the first time in October as part of the Eureka Classics range. Available from October 23rd, the 1994 film is directed by and stars Hong Kong’s King of Comedy Stephen Chow (Shaolin Soccer, Kung Fu Hustle).
Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Synopsis
Martini swilling butcher (and disgraced former spy) Ling Ling Chat is dispatched to recover a stolen dinosaur skull from a golden-gun wielding supervillain. Equipped with the latest gadgets, our hero dons his tuxedo and swaggers into a world of danger, beautiful women, and metal mouthed assassins.
Special Features:
- Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase (First Print Run of 2000 copies only) featuring new artwork by Grégory Sacré (Gokaiju) [First Print Run of 2000 copies only]
- Limited Edition Collector’s Booklet (First Print Run of 2000 copies only) featuring new writing by James Oliver
- 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray from a restoration of the original film elements
- Original Cantonese mono audio
- Optional English dubbed audio
- Optional English Subtitles, newly translated for this release
- Brand new feature length audio commentary
- Wong Kam Kong on “From Beijing With Love” – new interview with actor Wong Kam Kong about his role in the film
- Wong Kam Kong in conversation – actor Wong Kam Kong discusses his career
- Archival interview with Stephen Chow
- Archival interview with Lee Lik-chi
- Trailer