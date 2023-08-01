Eureka announces worldwide debut on Blu-ray for Beach of the War Gods

Eureka is bringing a restored version of Jimmy Wang Yu’s epic historical adventure, Beach of the War Gods, to Blu-ray for the first time in celebration of the film’s 50th anniversary.
Available from October 23rd as part of Eureka Classics range, the first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.
Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
In the waning days of the Ming dynasty, Japanese marauders raid villages on the Chinese coast. A wandering swordsman (Jimmy Wang Yu) single-handedly dispatches a group of the invading thugs and agrees to help defend the town.
He assembles a core team of highly skilled warriors, including mercenary knife thrower Leng Ping (Tien Yeh, Blood of the Dragon) and hot-headed swordsman Iron Bull Chao (Hsieh Han, One Armed Boxer).
Together, they train the townsfolk to stand up to the pirates, using strategy and skill. When the army launches an all-out assault on the town, a ferocious battle rages, leading to final conflict on the Beach of the War Gods.
Special Features:
- 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray of the original Hong Kong theatrical cut from a brand new 2K restoration
- Original Mandarin mono audio
- Optional English dubbed audio
- Optional English Subtitles, newly translated for this release
- Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)
- Brand new interview with action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema on the life and career of Jimmy Wang Yu
- Archival interview with Jimmy Wang Yu
- Trailers