Eureka announces worldwide debut on Blu-ray for Beach of the War Gods

Eureka is bringing a restored version of Jimmy Wang Yu’s epic historical adventure, Beach of the War Gods, to Blu-ray for the first time in celebration of the film’s 50th anniversary.

Available from October 23rd as part of Eureka Classics range, the first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.

In the waning days of the Ming dynasty, Japanese marauders raid villages on the Chinese coast. A wandering swordsman (Jimmy Wang Yu) single-handedly dispatches a group of the invading thugs and agrees to help defend the town.

He assembles a core team of highly skilled warriors, including mercenary knife thrower Leng Ping (Tien Yeh, Blood of the Dragon) and hot-headed swordsman Iron Bull Chao (Hsieh Han, One Armed Boxer).

Together, they train the townsfolk to stand up to the pirates, using strategy and skill. When the army launches an all-out assault on the town, a ferocious battle rages, leading to final conflict on the Beach of the War Gods.

