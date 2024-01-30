Eureka is bringing restored The Cat and the Canary (1927) to Blu-ray in April

A newly restored version of Paul Leni’s 1927 horror flick The Cat and the Canary is coming to Blu-ray from April 22nd as part of Eureka Entertainment’s Masters of Cinema series.

Based upon the 1922 stage production by John Willard, The Cat and the Canary is considered to be one of the most important and influential films in the early history of American genre cinema, which perfected the ‘old dark house’ formula and set the stage for the Universal horror cycle of the 1930s.

Twenty years after the death of millionaire Cyrus West, his surviving relatives are called together in a decaying mansion on the Hudson River.

There, they gather to hear West’s lawyer Roger Crosby (Tully Marshall) read his last will and testament and discover that West has left everything to his niece Annabelle (Laura La Plante). That is, at least, on the condition that she is judged to be legally sane.

As the family settles in for the evening, tensions rise when they are informed that a murderer nicknamed the Cat has escaped from a nearby asylum and is suspected to be somewhere on the grounds.

Crosby soon disappears in mysterious circumstances, which proves to be just the first in a series of horrifying events that will punctuate a long, dark night of terror – during which Annabelle’s sanity will be called into question again and again.

Special features: