Eureka brings Michelle Yeoh’s Royal Warriors to Blu-ray

Michelle Yeoh’s Royal Warriors is making its UK home video debut on Blu-ray presented from a brand new 2K restoration as part of the Eureka Classics range.
Available from 23 January 2023, the first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase & Collector’s Booklet.
Following on from the success of Yes, Madam! Michelle Yeoh returned with this fast-paced 80s Hong Kong action classic, the second of the loosely connected In the Line of Duty series of films.
When CID officer Yip (Yeoh), a Japanese Interpol agent (Hiroyuki Sanada), and a security guard (Michael Wong ) foil an airplane hijacking, they incur the wrath of a gang of Vietnam veterans who are out for vengeance.
Special Features:
- Limited Edition O-Card slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling (First print run of 2000 copies only)
- 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray from a brand new 2K restoration
- Original Cantonese mono audio
- Optional English dubbed audio
- Optional English Subtitles, newly translated for this release
- Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)
- Brand new feature length audio commentary by action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema
- 2018 interview with producer and actor John Sham courtesy of the Frédéric Ambroisine video archive
- New Locations featurette by Arne Venema
- Trailer
- Limited Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver (First print run of 2000 copies only