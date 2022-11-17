Eureka brings Michelle Yeoh’s Royal Warriors to Blu-ray

Michelle Yeoh’s Royal Warriors is making its UK home video debut on Blu-ray presented from a brand new 2K restoration as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Available from 23 January 2023, the first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase & Collector’s Booklet.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Following on from the success of Yes, Madam! Michelle Yeoh returned with this fast-paced 80s Hong Kong action classic, the second of the loosely connected In the Line of Duty series of films.

When CID officer Yip (Yeoh), a Japanese Interpol agent (Hiroyuki Sanada), and a security guard (Michael Wong ) foil an airplane hijacking, they incur the wrath of a gang of Vietnam veterans who are out for vengeance.

Special Features: