Eureka brings Prophecy to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is bringing Prophecy, a thrilling and unflinching creature feature from John Frankenheimer, the director of The Manchurian Candidate, to Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK from 16 August 2021.
Robert Foxworth and Talia Shire star as a doctor and his wife who travel to Maine to research the impact of the lumber industry on the local environment.
They begin to investigate a succession of mysterious and terrifying events: ecological freaks of nature and a series of bizarre and grisly human deaths. Something unimaginably horrible waits in the woods. Something unwittingly created by man, that will become an uncontrollable, merciless machine of destruction.
Special Features:
- Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling [First Print Run of 2000 copies only]
- 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a High Definition transfer
- Optional English SDH Subtitles
- New feature length audio commentary by Richard Harland Smith
- New feature length audio commentary by film writers Lee Gambin & Emma Westwood
- New interview with screenwriter David Seltzer
- New interview with mime artist Tom McLoughlin
- Original Theatrical Trailer |
- Collector’s Booklet featuring new writing by Craig Ian Mann; and an archival interview [First Print Run of 2000 copies only]