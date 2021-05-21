Eureka brings Prophecy to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is bringing Prophecy, a thrilling and unflinching creature feature from John Frankenheimer, the director of The Manchurian Candidate, to Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK from 16 August 2021.

Robert Foxworth and Talia Shire star as a doctor and his wife who travel to Maine to research the impact of the lumber industry on the local environment.

They begin to investigate a succession of mysterious and terrifying events: ecological freaks of nature and a series of bizarre and grisly human deaths. Something unimaginably horrible waits in the woods. Something unwittingly created by man, that will become an uncontrollable, merciless machine of destruction.

