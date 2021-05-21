SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Eureka brings Prophecy to Blu-ray

-

Eureka Entertainment is bringing Prophecy, a thrilling and unflinching creature feature from John Frankenheimer, the director of The Manchurian Candidate, to Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK from 16 August 2021. 

Robert Foxworth and Talia Shire star as a doctor and his wife who travel to Maine to research the impact of the lumber industry on the local environment. 

They begin to investigate a succession of mysterious and terrifying events: ecological freaks of nature and a series of bizarre and grisly human deaths. Something unimaginably horrible waits in the woods. Something unwittingly created by man, that will become an uncontrollable, merciless machine of destruction.

Special Features:

  • Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling [First Print Run of 2000 copies only]  
  • 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a High Definition transfer 
  • Optional English SDH Subtitles 
  • New feature length audio commentary by Richard Harland Smith 
  • New feature length audio commentary by film writers Lee Gambin & Emma Westwood 
  • New interview with screenwriter David Seltzer 
  • New interview with mime artist Tom McLoughlin 
  • Original Theatrical Trailer |
  • Collector’s Booklet featuring new writing by Craig Ian Mann; and an archival interview [First Print Run of 2000 copies only]  

Blu-ray and Gaming Top Buys

Featured