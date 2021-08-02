Eureka Classics announce The Sabata Trilogy Blu-ray boxset

Three iconic spaghetti westerns by director Gianfranco Parolini and starring Lee Van and Yul Brynner are coming to Blu-ray for the first time in October as part a Eureka Classics boxset.
Sabata (1969)
Lee Van Cleef stars as mysterious, steely-eyed gunslinger Sabata who imposes his bullet-laced brand of justice on the town. Who he is and where he came from, no one knows but the citizens of Daugherty think he knows too much and want to silence him; forever.
Adiós Sabata (1970)
Yul Brynner takes the reins as the title character in this action-packed sequel which sees Sabata hired to hijack a transport of gold in order to buy weapons.
Return of Sabata (1971)
Lee Van Cleef returns for this third and final go-round which finds Sabata seeking revenge on a band of desperadoes.
Special Features:
- Reversible Sleeve featuring original poster artwork for each film
- 1080p presentations on Blu-ray from High Definition transfers
- English and Italian audio options
- Sabata – Brand new feature length audio commentary by author / critic Kim Newman
- Adiós, Sabata – Brand new feature length audio commentary by filmmaker and historian Mike Siegel
- Return of Sabata – Brand new feature length audio commentary by authors C. Courtney Joyner & Henry Parke
- New video pieces on each film by Austin Fisher, author of Radical Frontiers in the Spaghetti Western: Politics, Violence and Popular Italian Cinema
- Trailers
- Stills Galleries
- PLUS: A Limited Edition Collector’s Booklet featuring new writing by Western expert Howard Hughes [First Print Run of 2000 copies only]