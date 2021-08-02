Eureka Classics announce The Sabata Trilogy Blu-ray boxset

Image: Eureka Entertainment

Three iconic spaghetti westerns by director Gianfranco Parolini and starring Lee Van and Yul Brynner are coming to Blu-ray for the first time in October as part a Eureka Classics boxset.

Sabata (1969)

Lee Van Cleef stars as mysterious, steely-eyed gunslinger Sabata who imposes his bullet-laced brand of justice on the town. Who he is and where he came from, no one knows but the citizens of Daugherty think he knows too much and want to silence him; forever.

Adiós Sabata (1970)

Yul Brynner takes the reins as the title character in this action-packed sequel which sees Sabata hired to hijack a transport of gold in order to buy weapons.

Return of Sabata (1971)

Lee Van Cleef returns for this third and final go-round which finds Sabata seeking revenge on a band of desperadoes.

