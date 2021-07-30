Eureka Classics to release Joseph Kuo eight movie Blu-ray boxset

Eight classic Kung Fu movies from Director Joseph Kuo will make their worldwide Blu-ray debut in a Limited Edition 4-Disc set on November 15th as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Although his name may not be as instantly recognisable as some of his contemporaries, Kuo was an incredibly successful filmmaker who consistently produced crowd-pleasing spectacles always in line with what audiences at the time wanted to see.

Often handling writing, directing, and producing duties, the success of this multi-hyphenate filmmaker is even more remarkable considering most of his films were produced independently, at a time when the kung-fu genre was dominated by the big Hong Kong studios.

Cinematic Vengeance! collects eight of these independent productions, all fully restored and making their worldwide debuts on Blu-ray.

Discs One & Two: Deadly Masters!

Includes The 7 Grandmasters, The 36 Deadly Styles, The World of Drunken Master, and The Old Master | Original Mandarin Soundtracks | Optional English dubbed audio tracks | Optional English subtitles | Brand new Audio commentary tracks from a variety of Hong Kong cinema experts | Trailers

Disc Three & Four: Fearless Shaolin!

Includes Shaolin Kung Fu, The Shaolin Kids, 18 Bronzemen, and Return of the 18 Bronzemen | Original Mandarin Soundtracks | Optional English dubbed audio tracks | Optional English subtitles | Brand new Audio commentary tracks from a variety of Hong Kong cinema experts | Trailers