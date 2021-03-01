SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Eureka Classics to release One Armed Boxer

-

Eureka Entertainment is giving a restored version of kung-fu extravaganza One Armed Boxer a Blu-ray release on May 24th as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Jimmy Wang Yu (One-Armed Swordsman, Master of the Flying Guillotine) stars as Yu Tien Lung, a top martial artist who after incurring the wrath of a local gang leader, is attacked by a team of deadly mercenaries and has his right arm violently severed. 

Yu Tien soon trains his remaining arm to be stronger than ever, and goes on a rip-roaring rampage of revenge.

Featuring a multitude of unique and inventive fight scenes against opponents from around the world including Japanese and Okinawan karate experts, Tibetan monks, Thai kick-boxers, and Indian Yoga experts, One Armed Boxer is one of the most influential and exciting martial arts films of the 70s. 

The first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase, Collector’s Booklet and Reversible Poster. 

Features:

  • Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling
  • Limited Edition reversible poster featuring new and original artwork
  • 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a new restoration of the original film elements (worldwide debut of this restoration on home video)
  • Original Mandarin and English audio options
  • Optional English Subtitles
  • Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)
  • Stills Gallery
  • Original trailer
  • Limited-Edition Collector’s Booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver and archival writing

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Blu-ray and Gaming Top Buys

Featured