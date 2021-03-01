Eureka Classics to release One Armed Boxer

Eureka Entertainment is giving a restored version of kung-fu extravaganza One Armed Boxer a Blu-ray release on May 24th as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Jimmy Wang Yu (One-Armed Swordsman, Master of the Flying Guillotine) stars as Yu Tien Lung, a top martial artist who after incurring the wrath of a local gang leader, is attacked by a team of deadly mercenaries and has his right arm violently severed.

Yu Tien soon trains his remaining arm to be stronger than ever, and goes on a rip-roaring rampage of revenge.

Featuring a multitude of unique and inventive fight scenes against opponents from around the world including Japanese and Okinawan karate experts, Tibetan monks, Thai kick-boxers, and Indian Yoga experts, One Armed Boxer is one of the most influential and exciting martial arts films of the 70s.

The first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase, Collector’s Booklet and Reversible Poster.

Features:

Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling

Limited Edition reversible poster featuring new and original artwork

1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a new restoration of the original film elements (worldwide debut of this restoration on home video)

Original Mandarin and English audio options

Optional English Subtitles

Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)

Stills Gallery

Original trailer

Limited-Edition Collector’s Booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver and archival writing

