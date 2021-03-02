Eureka Classics to release Tsui Hark’s Time And Tide

Eureka Entertainment is to make Time And Tide, Tsui Hark’s sharp and kinetic crime thriller, available on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK on May 24th as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Synopsis:

A streetwise young man becomes a bodyguard to score quick cash. He soon befriends a once disillusioned mercenary determined to make a fresh start with his new wife.

Although the two men find themselves working together to foil an assassination attempt, their partnership is short-lived. Through uncontrollable circumstances, they will unknowingly be propelled toward the opposite sides of a deadly confrontation.

A noir infused Hong Kong action thriller from Tsui Hark (Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain; Once Upon a Time in China) starring Nicholas Tse and Wu Bai (who would later appear together in New Police Story), Time and Tide was nominated for six Hong Kong film awards and remains one of Hark’s most acclaimed features.

Special Features:

Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling (First Print Run of 2000 copies only)

1080p presentation on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK

Cantonese, Mandarin and English audio options, all presented in 5.1 DTS-HD MA

Optional English Subtitles

Optional English SDH

Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)

Feature length audio commentary by writer, producer, and director Tsui Hark

Original trailer

Limited Edition Collector’s Booklet (2000 copies) featuring new writing by Chinese-language film expert and author Stephen Teo

