Eureka confirms Blu-ray release for Tadashi Imai’s Revenge (Adauchi)

Eureka Entertainment is to release Revenge (Adauchi), the tragic Japanese Samurai classic from the screenwriter of Harakiri.
Presented from a new 2K restoration, the film is getting its worldwide debut on Blu-ray from June 19th as part of The Masters of Cinema Series.
Synopsis:
A cruel jidaigeki masterwork from director Tadashi Imai (Cruel Tale of Bushido) and screenwriter Shinobu Hashimoto, the writer of Masaki Kobayashi’s great masterpiece Harakiri, Revenge is a lacerating attack on the absurdity and hypocrisy of feudal Japan.
An innocuous comment during a weapon inspection wounds the pride of low-ranking samurai Shinpachi (Kinnosuke Nakamura), leading to an argument with his superior.
The situation snowballs out of control, leading to a deadly duel and political fallout which threatens the entire clan.
Special Features:
- Limited Edition Slipcase (First print run of 2000 copies only) featuring artwork by Tony Stella
- 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a 2K restoration of the original film elements
- Uncompressed original Japanese mono audio
- Newly translated English subtitles (optional)
- Brand new interview with Tony Rayns
- Brand new video piece by Jasper Sharp
- A collectors booklet featuring new writing on the film