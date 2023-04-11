Eureka confirms Blu-ray release for Tadashi Imai’s Revenge (Adauchi)

Eureka Entertainment is to release Revenge (Adauchi), the tragic Japanese Samurai classic from the screenwriter of Harakiri.

Presented from a new 2K restoration, the film is getting its worldwide debut on Blu-ray from June 19th as part of The Masters of Cinema Series.

Synopsis:

A cruel jidaigeki masterwork from director Tadashi Imai (Cruel Tale of Bushido) and screenwriter Shinobu Hashimoto, the writer of Masaki Kobayashi’s great masterpiece Harakiri, Revenge is a lacerating attack on the absurdity and hypocrisy of feudal Japan.

An innocuous comment during a weapon inspection wounds the pride of low-ranking samurai Shinpachi (Kinnosuke Nakamura), leading to an argument with his superior.

The situation snowballs out of control, leading to a deadly duel and political fallout which threatens the entire clan.

