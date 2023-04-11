SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing & Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Eureka confirms Blu-ray release for Tadashi Imai’s Revenge (Adauchi)

-

Eureka Entertainment is to release Revenge (Adauchi), the tragic Japanese Samurai classic from the screenwriter of Harakiri. 

Presented from a new 2K restoration, the film is getting its worldwide debut on Blu-ray from June 19th as part of The Masters of Cinema Series.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:
A cruel jidaigeki masterwork from director Tadashi Imai (Cruel Tale of Bushido) and screenwriter Shinobu Hashimoto, the writer of Masaki Kobayashi’s great masterpiece Harakiri, Revenge is a lacerating attack on the absurdity and hypocrisy of feudal Japan.

An innocuous comment during a weapon inspection wounds the pride of low-ranking samurai Shinpachi (Kinnosuke Nakamura), leading to an argument with his superior. 

The situation snowballs out of control, leading to a deadly duel and political fallout which threatens the entire clan.

Special Features:

  • Limited Edition Slipcase (First print run of 2000 copies only) featuring artwork by Tony Stella   
  • 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a 2K restoration of the original film elements   
  • Uncompressed original Japanese mono audio   
  • Newly translated English subtitles (optional)   
  • Brand new interview with Tony Rayns   
  • Brand new video piece by Jasper Sharp  
  • A collectors booklet featuring new writing on the film 

POPULAR