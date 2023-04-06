SEENIT

Eureka confirms Samurai Reincarnation UK Blu-ray release

Eureka Entertainment has announced the UK Blu-ray release of Samurai Reincarnation, a story of ninjas, magic swordsman, and evil assassins.

Available from June 19th as part of The Masters of Cinema Series, the film is presented from a “stunning 2K restoration”.

Synopsis:

In the aftermath of a failed rebellion, Amakusa Shiro (Kenji Sawada) is crucified, but returns as a vengeance-filled demon with the power to resurrect the dead.

Shiro uses his power to assemble a team of undead warriors—including legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi (Ken Ogata)—and the only one who can stop them is the wandering samurai, Yagyu Jubei (Sonny Chiba).

Special Features:

  • Limited Edition Slipcase (First print run of 2000 copies) featuring artwork by Takato Yamamato 
  • 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a 2K restoration of the original film elements
  • Uncompressed original Japanese mono audio
  • Alternate English dubbed audio
  • Optional English subtitles
  • Brand new audio commentary by Tom Mes
  • Brand new interview with filmmaker Kenta Fukasaku
  • Original Japanese trailerPLUS: 
  • A collectors booklet featuring new writing on the film

