Eureka confirms Samurai Reincarnation UK Blu-ray release

Eureka Entertainment has announced the UK Blu-ray release of Samurai Reincarnation, a story of ninjas, magic swordsman, and evil assassins.

Available from June 19th as part of The Masters of Cinema Series, the film is presented from a “stunning 2K restoration”.

Synopsis:

In the aftermath of a failed rebellion, Amakusa Shiro (Kenji Sawada) is crucified, but returns as a vengeance-filled demon with the power to resurrect the dead.

Shiro uses his power to assemble a team of undead warriors—including legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi (Ken Ogata)—and the only one who can stop them is the wandering samurai, Yagyu Jubei (Sonny Chiba).

Special Features: