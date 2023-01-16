Eureka confirms UK Blu-ray debuts of in the Line of Duty III and IV

Eureka Entertainment giving action films In the Line of Duty III and In the Line of Duty IV their UK Blu-ray debuts on March 20th as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Presented from brand new 2K restorations, the first print-run of 2000 copies of each title will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.

In the Line of Duty III stars Cynthia Khan in her first leading role as a young police officer who goes up against a dangerous duo of Japanese terrorists while in the fan-favourite fourth entry in the series, action superstar Donnie Yen and Cynthia Khan team up with legendary martial-arts director Yuen Woo-ping

In the Line of Duty III Special Features

Limited Edition O-Card slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling [First Print Run of 2000 copies]

1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray from a brand new 2K restoration

Cantonese and English audio options (both in their original mono presentations)

Optional English Subtitles, newly translated for this release

Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)

Brand new feature length audio commentary by action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema

New interview with Cynthia Khan

New interview with Michiko Nichiwaki

Trailers

Reversible sleeve design

PLUS: A Limited Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver [First Print Run of 2000 copies]

In the Line of Duty IV Special Features

Limited Edition O-Card slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling [First Print Run of 2000 copies]

1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray of the original theatrical cut from a brand new 2K restoration

1080p HD presentation of the original export version from a brand new 2K restorationCantonese and English audio options (both in their original mono presentations)Optional English Subtitles, newly translated for this release

Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)

Brand new feature length audio commentary by action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema

Archival commentary by Hong Kong expert Stefan Hammond and lead actor Michael Wong

Archival interview with Donnie Yen

New interviews with cast and crew

Archival “Donnie Yen Action” featurette

Trailers

Reversible sleeve design

PLUS: A Limited Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver [First Print Run of 2000 copies]

