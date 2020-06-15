Eureka Entertainment confirms third volume of Buster Keaton films is coming to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment has announced a third volume of Buster Keaton films, this time containing Our Hospitality, Go West and College, is coming to Blu-ray from 24th August as part of The Masters of Cinema Series.

Our Hospitality

Often cited as one of his most significant films—as well as one of his funniest—Our Hospitality, which Keaton co-directed with John G. Blystone, is his take on the notorious feud between the Hatfield and McCoy clans (here renamed the Canfields and the McKays).

Keaton is luckless William McKay, who must journey down South to view his lacklustre inheritance, only to be seduced along the way by one of the Canfields, Virginia, who lures him to her family’s house so that the men of the clan can shoot him down.

But William knows that the Canfield men won’t kill him as long as he’s in their house, so he endeavours to stay put there, against all obstacles. From a 2K restoration.

Go West

Keaton is at his most stone-faced as the memorably named “Friendless” in Go West, an irresistible blend of deadpan darkness and spectacular comic set-pieces.

Friendless abandons city life to ride the rails to an Arizona ranch, where his ineptitude at almost everything only makes his nickname even more accurate.

But when his one beloved companion, a cow named Brown Eyes, seems to be headed to a slaughterhouse fate, Friendless intervenes, and the resulting cattle stampede through the streets of Los Angeles is one of Keaton’s most understandably famous and acclaimed sequences. From a 4K restoration

College

Keaton follows up The General with a higher education comedy that seems to take a cue from Harold Lloyd’s The Freshman (1925).

Keaton is bookworm Ronald, whose high school girl Mary ditches him for someone with the athletic prowess that Ronald lacks. Determined to win her back, Ronald enters college with an eye on sports, but two left feet. From a 2K restoration.

Special Features:

Hardbound Slipcase

1080p presentation on Blu-ray from new restorations undertaken by The Cohen Film Collection

Our Hospitality – new audio commentary by silent film historian Rob Farr

Our Hospitality – alternate shorter cut of the film [55 mins], with optional commentary by film historian Polly Rose

Go West – A new video essay by John Bengtson (Silent Echoes / Silent Traces / Silent Visions) on Go West’s filming locations

A new video essay by David Cairns

The Railrodder – the 1965 short film starring Buster Keaton in one of his final film roles

Optional audio commentary on The Railrodder with director Gerald Potterton and cameraman David DeVolpi

Buster Keaton Rides Again – the 1965 documentary about, and produced concurrently with, the filming of The Railrodder

Optional audio commentary on Buster Keaton Rides Again with director Gerald Potterton and cameraman David DeVolpi

MORE EXTRAS TO BE ANNOUNCED

PLUS: A 60-PAGE perfect bound collector’s book featuring; a new essay by Philip Kemp; writing on all three films by Imogen Sara Smith; archival material on the filming locations used for Our Hospitality courtesy of John Bengtson

