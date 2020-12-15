SEENIT

Eureka Entertainment to give Mindwarp its UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment will release Mindwarp (aka Brain Slasher), the post-apocalyptic gore-filled sci-fi horror classic of the early 90s, on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of its Eureka Classics range from 22 February 2021. 

The first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.

In the future, life will be a dream. And reality a nightmare.

In a post-apocalyptic world, one woman (Marta Alicia) relies on computer fantasies to entertain herself, but a glitch sends her to a far-off wasteland to deal with monsters called Crawlers. 

She is saved by a young rebel (Bruce Campbell; the Evil Dead franchise, Bubba Ho-Tep), but the pair are later captured and brought underground by the Crawlers. 

There, an overlord called the Seer (Angus Scrimm; the Phantasm series) presides over the kingdom and tries to make life miserable for his captives.  

The first film produced as part of the Fangoria Films label, Mindwarp is a gore-filled sci-fi horror classic of the early 90s. 

Special features:

  • Limited-Edition O-card slipcase (First Print Run of 2000 Copies Only)
  • 1080p presentation on Blu-ray
  • LPCM 2.0 audio 
  • Optional English SDH 
  • Brand new feature length audio interview with Tony Timpone, former longtime editor of Fangoria Magazine 
  • Fangoria’s Weekend of Horrors 1990 – footage from the horror convention, with Bruce Campbell and Angus Scrimm in attendance after recently filming Mindwarp 
  • Reversible sleeve artwork featuring original poster artwork for both the original US release, and the international “Brain Slasher” artwork 
  • PLUS: Limited-Edition Collector’s Booklet featuring a new essay by film scholar and author Craig Ian Mann; and a reprinted article from Fangoria sister publication, Gorezone (First Print Run of 2000 Copies Only)

