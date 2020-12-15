Eureka Entertainment to give Mindwarp its UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment will release Mindwarp (aka Brain Slasher), the post-apocalyptic gore-filled sci-fi horror classic of the early 90s, on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of its Eureka Classics range from 22 February 2021.

The first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

In the future, life will be a dream. And reality a nightmare.

In a post-apocalyptic world, one woman (Marta Alicia) relies on computer fantasies to entertain herself, but a glitch sends her to a far-off wasteland to deal with monsters called Crawlers.

She is saved by a young rebel (Bruce Campbell; the Evil Dead franchise, Bubba Ho-Tep), but the pair are later captured and brought underground by the Crawlers.

There, an overlord called the Seer (Angus Scrimm; the Phantasm series) presides over the kingdom and tries to make life miserable for his captives.

The first film produced as part of the Fangoria Films label, Mindwarp is a gore-filled sci-fi horror classic of the early 90s.

Special features:

Limited-Edition O-card slipcase (First Print Run of 2000 Copies Only)

1080p presentation on Blu-ray

LPCM 2.0 audio

Optional English SDH

Brand new feature length audio interview with Tony Timpone, former longtime editor of Fangoria Magazine

Fangoria’s Weekend of Horrors 1990 – footage from the horror convention, with Bruce Campbell and Angus Scrimm in attendance after recently filming Mindwarp

Reversible sleeve artwork featuring original poster artwork for both the original US release, and the international “Brain Slasher” artwork

PLUS: Limited-Edition Collector’s Booklet featuring a new essay by film scholar and author Craig Ian Mann; and a reprinted article from Fangoria sister publication, Gorezone (First Print Run of 2000 Copies Only)

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.