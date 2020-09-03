Eureka Entertainment to release Ishirō Honda’s The H-Man & Battle In Outer Space

Ishirō Honda’s The H-Man and Battle In Outer Space are making their UK Home Entertainment debut in November, courtesy of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.

Part-Japanese gangster noir, part-gooey body melting horror, The H-Man (Bijo to Ekitai-ningen – ‘Beauty and the Liquid People’) is one of the most unique sci-fi films of the 1950s.

In Tokyo, a mysterious radioactive liquid is dissolving people into slimy, sentient, seemingly indestructible, blobs of destruction!

With wonderful special effects sequences by Eiji Tsuburaya (Godzilla, Ultraman), and a rousing score by Akira Ifukube (Godzilla), Battle in Outer Space is a glorious sci-fi extravaganza.

A series of mysterious catastrophes sweep the globe, causing the world’s scientists to conclude that beings from another planet are attacking Earth, and the world must unite to defend itself in a gigantic battle in outer space!

Special Features:

Includes both Japanese and English versions of each film, presented across two Blu-ray discs

Original mono audio presentations

English subtitles (for Japanese versions) and English SDH (for English versions)

The H-Man: Brand new audio commentary with authors and Japanese sci-fi historians Steve Ryfle and Ed Godziszewski

The H-Man: Brand new audio commentary with film historian and writer David Kalat

Battle in Outer Space: Audio commentary with authors and Japanese sci-fi historians Steve Ryfle and Ed Godziszewski

Battle in Outer Space: Brand new audio commentary with film historian and writer David Kalat |

Stills Galleries

PLUS: A collector’s booklet featuring essays by Christopher Stewardson and Japanese cinema expert Jasper Sharp (Midnight Eye)

