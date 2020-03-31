Eureka Entertainment to release Johnnie To’s Throw Down on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is giving Johnnie To’s Throw Down its UK Blu-ray debut on 18 May 2020 as part of The Masters of Cinema Series.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

The film is being presented from a 4K restoration and includes a host of extra features.

In this visually arresting action drama from acclaimed director Johnnie To (Mad Detective, Election), legendary Judo fighter Szeto Bo (Louis Koo; Flash Point, The Legend of Zu) has unexpectedly gave up the sport and now lives the life of an alcoholic gambler who runs a pub.

However, cocky Judo newcomer Tony (Aaron Kwok) wants to challenge him, while old foe Kong (Tony Leung Ka Fai, Ashes of Time) demands Szeto finish the match that never took place.

Soon Szeto’s pub becomes the ultimate arena where the greatest Judo fighters challenge one another.

Filled with brutal, no-holds-barred fight scenes, Throw Down is director To’s ultra-stylish homage to the great Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, and is an emotional tale of one man’s determination to rediscover himself and win at all costs.

Extra Features:

1080p presentation on Blu-ray, from a stunning 4K restoration

Cantonese and English audio options

Optional English subtitles

Brand new and exclusive feature-length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)

Audio commentary by Hong Kong film expert Ric Meyers

Lengthy interview with director Johnnie To (40 mins)

Making of Throw Down featurette

Theatrical trailer and TV spots

Reversible sleeve

PLUS: a collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film

*Affiliate Link