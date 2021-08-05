Eureka Entertainment to release second trio of early Universal movies

A further trio of classic silent Universal movies is coming to Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.

Available from October 25th, Early Universal Vol 2 features fully restored versions of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (dir. Stuart Paton, 1916), The Calgary Stampede (dir. Herbert Blaché, 1925) and What Happened to Jones? (dir. William A. Seiter, 1926).

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Allen Holubar stars as the domineering Captain Nemo, who rescues the passengers of an American naval vessel after ramming them with his iron-clad, steampunk submarine, The Nautilus. Incorporating material from Verne’s Mysterious Island, the film also follows the adventures of a group of Civil War soldiers whose hot-air balloon crash lands on an exotic island.

The Calgary Stampede

Real life rodeo champion Hoot Gibson plays Dan Malloy, an expert rider who wins the big one, the Calgary Stampede. When the father of his new French-Canadian girlfriend (Virginia Browne Faire) turns up dead, Malloy is the only suspect!

What Happened to Jones?

Reginald Denny plays a wealthy young bachelor on the night before his wedding. He is convinced to attend a poker party which is promptly raided, sending him on the run in a series of increasingly hilarious disguises.

Special Features: