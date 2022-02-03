SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Eureka Entertainment to release trio of classic Universal Pictures sci-fi tales

-

Eureka Entertainment will release a trio of chilling sci-fi tales from the vaults of Universal Pictures on Blu-ray from 11 April 2022 as a part of the Eureka Classics range. 

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Bundled in the Three Monster Tales Of Sci-Fi Terror release are Man-Made Monster, The Monolith Monsters, and Monster on the Campus. 

A mad scientist transforms a carnival performer (Lon Chaney, Jr.) into a murderous monster in Man-Made Monster (dir. George Waggner, 1941). 

In The Monolith Monsters (dir. John Sherwood, 1957), a giant meteor crashes to Earth and the fragments begin to spread – turning everyone they come into contact with to stone! 

And finally, fear stalks the seemingly tranquil halls of Dunsfield University in Monster on the Campus (dir. Jack Arnold, 1958) when a palaeontology professor becomes infected with irradiated blood and begins to devolve into a primitive beast.

Features:

  • 1080p presentations on Blu-ray
  • Disc One – Man-Made Monster and The Monolith Monsters 
  • Disc Two – Monster on the Campus (available in both 1.33:1 and 1.85:1 aspect ratios)
  • Man-Made Monster – Brand new audio commentary with author Stephen Jones and author / critic Kim Newman
  • The Monolith Monsters – Brand new audio commentary with Kevin Lyons and Jonathan Rigby
  • Monster on the Campus – Brand new audio commentary with author Stephen Jones and author / critic Kim Newman
  • A Limited-Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the films included in this set by film scholar Craig Ian Mann

POPULAR