Eureka Entertainment to release trio of classic Universal Pictures sci-fi tales

Eureka Entertainment will release a trio of chilling sci-fi tales from the vaults of Universal Pictures on Blu-ray from 11 April 2022 as a part of the Eureka Classics range.

Bundled in the Three Monster Tales Of Sci-Fi Terror release are Man-Made Monster, The Monolith Monsters, and Monster on the Campus.

A mad scientist transforms a carnival performer (Lon Chaney, Jr.) into a murderous monster in Man-Made Monster (dir. George Waggner, 1941).

In The Monolith Monsters (dir. John Sherwood, 1957), a giant meteor crashes to Earth and the fragments begin to spread – turning everyone they come into contact with to stone!

And finally, fear stalks the seemingly tranquil halls of Dunsfield University in Monster on the Campus (dir. Jack Arnold, 1958) when a palaeontology professor becomes infected with irradiated blood and begins to devolve into a primitive beast.

