Eureka Entertainment to release trio of classic Universal Pictures sci-fi tales

Eureka Entertainment will release a trio of chilling sci-fi tales from the vaults of Universal Pictures on Blu-ray from 11 April 2022 as a part of the Eureka Classics range.
*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Bundled in the Three Monster Tales Of Sci-Fi Terror release are Man-Made Monster, The Monolith Monsters, and Monster on the Campus.
A mad scientist transforms a carnival performer (Lon Chaney, Jr.) into a murderous monster in Man-Made Monster (dir. George Waggner, 1941).
In The Monolith Monsters (dir. John Sherwood, 1957), a giant meteor crashes to Earth and the fragments begin to spread – turning everyone they come into contact with to stone!
And finally, fear stalks the seemingly tranquil halls of Dunsfield University in Monster on the Campus (dir. Jack Arnold, 1958) when a palaeontology professor becomes infected with irradiated blood and begins to devolve into a primitive beast.
Features:
- 1080p presentations on Blu-ray
- Disc One – Man-Made Monster and The Monolith Monsters
- Disc Two – Monster on the Campus (available in both 1.33:1 and 1.85:1 aspect ratios)
- Man-Made Monster – Brand new audio commentary with author Stephen Jones and author / critic Kim Newman
- The Monolith Monsters – Brand new audio commentary with Kevin Lyons and Jonathan Rigby
- Monster on the Campus – Brand new audio commentary with author Stephen Jones and author / critic Kim Newman
- A Limited-Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the films included in this set by film scholar Craig Ian Mann