Eureka Entertainment to release Universal’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Universal’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame is making its UK Blu-ray debut on October 17th as part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.

Perhaps the grandest of Universal’s silent films—and featuring arguably its first iconic movie monster—The Hunchback of Notre Dame stars Lon Chaney in the role which transformed him from a respected character actor to a global superstar.

Chaney stars as Quasimodo, the mocked and vilified bell-ringer of Notre Dame who selflessly protects the star-crossed street performer Esmerelda (Patsy Ruth Miller), who is in an ill-fated love affair with the dashing Captain Phoebus (Norman Kerry).

Universal spared no expense on this lavish production and were rewarded with the most financially successful silent film they had released up to that point.

The first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase. The film is presented in HD from a 4K restoration.

