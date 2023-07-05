Eureka is bringing Orson Welles’ Touch of Evil to Ultra HD Blu-ray

Orson Welles’ Touch of Evil, which stars Charlton Heston and Janet Leigh, is making its UK Ultra HD Blu-ray debut on September 25th as part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Heston portrays Mike Vargas, the Mexican chief of narcotics who sets out to uncover the facts surrounding a car bomb that has killed a wealthy American businessman on the US side of the border.

As Vargas investigates, his newly-wed wife Susie (Janet Leigh, two years before Hitchcock’s Psycho) is kidnapped by a gang out to exact vengeance for the prosecution of the brother of their leader (Akim Tamiroff).

Meanwhile, Vargas’ enquiries become progressively more obfuscated by the American cop Hank Quinlan (played by Welles himself).

Features: