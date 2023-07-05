Eureka is bringing Orson Welles’ Touch of Evil to Ultra HD Blu-ray

Orson Welles’ Touch of Evil, which stars Charlton Heston and Janet Leigh, is making its UK Ultra HD Blu-ray debut on September 25th as part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.
Heston portrays Mike Vargas, the Mexican chief of narcotics who sets out to uncover the facts surrounding a car bomb that has killed a wealthy American businessman on the US side of the border.
As Vargas investigates, his newly-wed wife Susie (Janet Leigh, two years before Hitchcock’s Psycho) is kidnapped by a gang out to exact vengeance for the prosecution of the brother of their leader (Akim Tamiroff).
Meanwhile, Vargas’ enquiries become progressively more obfuscated by the American cop Hank Quinlan (played by Welles himself).
Features:
- Hardcase featuring artwork by Tony Stella
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations of all three versions, presented in Dolby Vision HDR: the Theatrical version (95 mins), the Preview version (109 mins), and the 1998 Reconstruction (110 mins).
- Four audio commentaries, featuring: restoration producer Rick Schmidlin (reconstructed version); actors Charlton Heston & Janet Leigh, with Schmidlin (reconstructed version); critic F. X. Feeney (theatrical version); and Welles scholars James Naremore & Jonathan Rosenbaum (preview version)
- New video interview with critic, broadcaster and cultural historian Matthew Sweet
- New video interview with critic Tim Robey
- New video interview with author and critic Kim Newman
- Bringing Evil to Life + Evil Lost and Found – two video pieces, featuring interviews with cast and crew, as well as critics and admirers
- Original theatrical trailer
- PLUS: A 100-PAGE BOOK featuring writings by Orson Welles, François Truffaut, André Bazin, and Terry Comito; interview excerpts with Welles; a timeline of the film’s history; two new essays by critic Richard Combs; and rare stills and imagery