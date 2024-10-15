Eureka reveals Chang Cheh boxset Horrible History

A collection of four historical epics from Chang Cheh (Marco Polo, The Pirate, Boxer Rebellion and Four Riders), is coming to Blu-ray as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Often described as the “Godfather of Hong Kong Cinema,” Chang Cheh made nearly a hundred films during a long and storied career spent at the Shaw Brothers Studio, where he directed such landmark films as The One-Armed Swordsman, Five Deadly Venoms and The Heroic Ones.

Many of his films drew upon Chinese history for inspiration and in ‘Horrible History’ (out December 9th) Eureka Classics presents four of his best historical epics.

In Marco Polo, the eponymous Venetian explorer (Richard Harrison) becomes embroiled in a battle between the Mongol Empire and Chinese rebels in the thirteenth century.

In The Pirate, the infamous nineteenth-century raider Cheung Po Tsai (Ti Lung) must evade agents of the Imperial Court while attempting to aid the downtrodden residents of a coastal village.

In Boxer Rebellion, a group of Chinese patriots use kung fu to protect their nation against invading forces at the turn of the twentieth century.

Finally, in Four Riders, a Chinese veteran of the Korean War enlists three comrades to help him escape the South Korean Military Police Command after he is falsely accused of murdering an American soldier.

Special Features: