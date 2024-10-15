ITV Studios brand licensing team seeking Love Island and Hell’s Kitchen tie-ups

ITV Studios, the broadcaster’s production arm, has expanded of its Brand Licensing team.

In addition to making shows for ITV’s own outlets, ITV Studios is a major supplier of content to other UK channels and for international broadcasters and streamers.

Led by Jurian van der Meer, the Brand Licensing team is responsible for bringing its “most beloved brands to life across new platforms and experiences”.

Key brands in the portfolio include Love Island – which ITV describes as “ideal for merchandise, beauty collaborations, and events” and Hell’s Kitchen which offers licensed kitchenware, culinary experiences, and food partnerships.

Next year the firm will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Schitt’s Creek with exclusive merchandise, fan events, and limited-edition collaborations.

Other brands represented by the team include Murdoch Mysteries, now in its 18th season, which seeking to deepen its connection with loyal viewers with historical-themed collectibles and immersive experiences; Line of Duty with opportunities for publishing, apparel, and interactive fan events; and the acclaimed comedy Brassic, now available on Netflix UK.