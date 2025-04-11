Eureka reveals Exact Revenge double-feature boxset

Eureka Entertainment is bringing The Eunuch & The Deadly Knives to Blu-ray for the first time anywhere in the world as a double feature boxset, Exact Revenge.

The release is part of the Eureka Classics range and will be available from June 16th.

Revenge is and has always been one of the most popular and prolific themes in Hong Kong cinema, from classic wuxia epics to kung fu movies and heroic bloodshed films.

During the 1970s, Shaw Brothers Studio was the largest production company operating in Hong Kong and the king of the vengeance tale.

A wuxia pian written by the legendary Lo Wei (Fist of Fury) and directed by Teddy Yip (The Black Tavern), The Eunuch begins as the eponymous eunuch Gui De-hai (Pai Ying, The Valiant Ones) survives an attempt on his life ordered by the Emperor (Lo Wei himself).

After killing the Emperor and his family in cold blood, Gui notices that the Prince is missing – and sets out to complete his revenge mission.

Ching Li (Four Riders) and Ling Yun (Killer Clans) star in the kung fu film The Deadly Knives as lovers Guan Yue-hua and Yan Zi-fei, whose relationship is tested when Yan’s family comes under threat by Japanese thugs led by Ogawa (Ching Miao, The Shadow Boxer).

He becomes determined to avenge their honour – even if that means taking on Guan’s corrupt father.

Features: