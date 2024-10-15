Latest iPad Mini boasts A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence support

Apple has unveiled a new iPad Mini model which includes support for the company’s new Apple Intelligence system.

The device boasts a A17 Pro chip, which Apple says “delivers a huge performance boost for even the most demanding tasks,” and comes with 128GB of storage as standard – double that of the previous generation.

Its 12MP wide back camera supports Smart HDR 4 “for natural-looking photos with increased dynamic range” and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents right from the camera app.

In keeping with Apple’s standard approach, the new iPad Mini comes in both WiFi (starting price £499) and WiFi and Cellular models (£649), the second of which ditch the traditional physical SIM tray for an eSIM-only set-up.

The latest models, which are available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey colour options, will be in stores on October 23rd and can be pre-ordered from today.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said: “There is no other device in the world like iPad mini, beloved for its combination of powerful performance and versatility in our most ultraportable design.

“iPad mini appeals to a wide range of users and has been built for Apple Intelligence, delivering intelligent new features that are powerful, personal, and private.

“With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value.”