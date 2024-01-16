Eureka’s Blu-ray releases are heading to North America

Eureka Entertainment, one of the leading independent distributors of Blu-rays in the UK, has struck a deal to bring its growing library of classic and cult films to movie fans in North America.

The firm’s catalogue spans many genres including, silent movies, world cinema, action, martial arts, horror, indie dramas, and Hollywood classics.

Its consumer labels include Masters of Cinema, which celebrates great filmmaking through limited edition releases presenting restored editions of films alongside extensive collections of extras, and Eureka Classics which offers a broader selection of titles for home viewing.

The North American expansion will see Eureka partner with US production and distribution company MVD Entertainment and will start with the release of Paul Leni’s The Cat and the Canary and Jet Li’s action-packed superhero spectacle Black Mask.

The deal was handled Kevin Lambert who returned to Eureka last year after a spell at Arrow. He’d previously spent 14 years at Eureka, eventually working his way up to Production Manager before leaving the company in 2016.

Lambert said: “It’s extremely exciting to be partnering with MVD for our North American physical and digital distribution.

“We can’t wait to get our first releases out to US retailers, and we look forward to bringing the best of auteur and classic cinema, including our celebrated Masters of Cinema series, to a wider audience.

“It is a big new step forward for the company, and I’m sure Blu-ray collectors will be thrilled to have another of the world’s best labels available in North America.”

MVD Entertainment Group’s Director of Home Video Sales and Acquisitions, Eric D. Wilkinson, added: “MVD Entertainment Group is thrilled to be partnering with Eureka Entertainment and help bring this premium collector’s label to North America.

“I very much look forward to working with the Eureka! team and am even more excited to be adding Eureka! titles to my personal collection!”

Managing Director of Eureka Entertainment, Ruth Schofield, said: “With Kevin’s return to the company it seemed like a logical move to capitalise on his knowledge of multi-territory distribution and finally fulfil the desires of our fans.

“We’re asked daily when we will be able to distribute in North America, and I’m very happy that the day has come to be able to make those fans’ wishes come true.”