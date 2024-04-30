Eureka to bring Star Wars-inspired ‘Message from Space’ to Blu-ray 

Eureka Entertainment are bringing a restored version of Message from Space, the Toei Company’s 1978 answer to Star Wars, to Blu-ray on July 22nd as part of The Masters of Cinema Series.

Synopsis:

Somewhere in a far-flung galaxy lies the planet of Jillucia. Once a peaceful utopia, it has now fallen under the control of the Gavanas Empire, a warlike race ruled by the ruthless Emperor Rockseia (Mikio Narita).

Desperate for help, the leader of the Jillucian people (Junkichi Orimoto) launches eight Liabe seeds into space – glowing orbs that, according to legend, will each summon a powerful warrior to the planet’s aid.

The seeds are followed into the void by Princess Emeralida (Shihomi) and loyal Jillucian soldier Urocco (Makoto Satō), who attempt to find the prophesied protectors of their home world: ex-military commander General Garuda (Morrow) and his robot companion Beba-2 (Isamu Shimizu), thrill-seekers Shiro (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Aaron (Philip Casnoff), gambler Jack (Masazumi Okabe), aristocrat Meia (Peggy Lee Brennan) and swordsman Hans (Chiba), who has a deeply personal score to settle with the Gavanas Empire.

