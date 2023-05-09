SEENIT

Eureka to give 1973 action classic Golgo 13 its UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment is bringing Junya Satō’s 1973 action classic Golgo 13 to Blu-ray as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Available from July 17th, the first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.

The first film adaptation of the long-running manga series by Takao Saito, Satō cast  Takakura (who was the original inspiration for the character) as the mysterious and stoic killer-for-hire who always completes his assignment – usually with his signature scoped M16 rifle.

Special Features:

  • Limited Edition slipcase (First Print Run of 2000 copies) featuring new artwork by Tony Stella
  • 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a 2K restoration of the original film elements
  • Optional English subtitles
  • Lucky 13: Junya Sato’s biographers on Golgo 13 – Brand new interview with film writer Tatsuya Masuto and film critic Masaaki Nomura
  • Brand new video piece on the career of Ken Takakura
  • Trailer
  • Limited Edition Collector’s Booklet (First Print Run of 2000 copies) featuring new writing on the film by Tom Mes

