Eureka to give 1973 action classic Golgo 13 its UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment is bringing Junya Satō’s 1973 action classic Golgo 13 to Blu-ray as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Available from July 17th, the first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The first film adaptation of the long-running manga series by Takao Saito, Satō cast Takakura (who was the original inspiration for the character) as the mysterious and stoic killer-for-hire who always completes his assignment – usually with his signature scoped M16 rifle.

Special Features: