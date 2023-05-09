Eureka to give 1973 action classic Golgo 13 its UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment is bringing Junya Satō’s 1973 action classic Golgo 13 to Blu-ray as part of the Eureka Classics range.
Available from July 17th, the first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.
Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
The first film adaptation of the long-running manga series by Takao Saito, Satō cast Takakura (who was the original inspiration for the character) as the mysterious and stoic killer-for-hire who always completes his assignment – usually with his signature scoped M16 rifle.
Special Features:
- Limited Edition slipcase (First Print Run of 2000 copies) featuring new artwork by Tony Stella
- 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a 2K restoration of the original film elements
- Optional English subtitles
- Lucky 13: Junya Sato’s biographers on Golgo 13 – Brand new interview with film writer Tatsuya Masuto and film critic Masaaki Nomura
- Brand new video piece on the career of Ken Takakura
- Trailer
- Limited Edition Collector’s Booklet (First Print Run of 2000 copies) featuring new writing on the film by Tom Mes