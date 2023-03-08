Eureka to give gothic horror martial arts epic Burning Paradise its UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment is bringing Ringo Lam’s gothic horror infused martial arts epic, Burning Paradise, to Blu-ray on May 29th.

Presented as part of the Eureka Classics range from a 2K restoration, the film is Lam’s only film in the wuxia genre is also one of his bloodiest.

Hunted by the Manchu government, a young Fok Sai-yuk is captured and sent to the Red Lotus Temple, where Shaolin monks are enslaved and viciously tortured by the sadistic warden Kung (Wong Kam Kong). Thrown into a pit of corpses and left to die, Fong survives and attempts to save his Shaolin brothers.

Produced by Tsui Hark, Burning Paradise is a dark fantasy epic, filled with shocking violence and incredible choreography.

Special Features