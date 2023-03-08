SEENIT

Eureka to give gothic horror martial arts epic Burning Paradise its UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment is bringing Ringo Lam’s gothic horror infused martial arts epic, Burning Paradise, to Blu-ray on May 29th.

Presented as part of the Eureka Classics range from a 2K restoration, the film is Lam’s only film in the wuxia genre is also one of his bloodiest.

Hunted by the Manchu government, a young Fok Sai-yuk is captured and sent to the Red Lotus Temple, where Shaolin monks are enslaved and viciously tortured by the sadistic warden Kung (Wong Kam Kong). Thrown into a pit of corpses and left to die, Fong survives and attempts to save his Shaolin brothers. 

Produced by Tsui Hark, Burning Paradise is a dark fantasy epic, filled with shocking violence and incredible choreography.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition O-Card slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling (First Print Run of 2000 copies only) 
  • Limited Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver (First Print Run of 2000 copies only) 
  • 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray from a 2K restoration of the films’ original 35mm camera negative 
  • Cantonese and English audio options (both in their original mono presentations) 
  • Optional English Subtitles, newly translated for this release 
  • Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) 
  • Brand new interview with actor Wong Kam Kong 
  • Archival Interview with Tsui Hark 
  • Original theatrical trailer 

