Eureka to give gothic horror martial arts epic Burning Paradise its UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment is bringing Ringo Lam’s gothic horror infused martial arts epic, Burning Paradise, to Blu-ray on May 29th.
Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Presented as part of the Eureka Classics range from a 2K restoration, the film is Lam’s only film in the wuxia genre is also one of his bloodiest.
Hunted by the Manchu government, a young Fok Sai-yuk is captured and sent to the Red Lotus Temple, where Shaolin monks are enslaved and viciously tortured by the sadistic warden Kung (Wong Kam Kong). Thrown into a pit of corpses and left to die, Fong survives and attempts to save his Shaolin brothers.
Produced by Tsui Hark, Burning Paradise is a dark fantasy epic, filled with shocking violence and incredible choreography.
Special Features
- Limited Edition O-Card slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling (First Print Run of 2000 copies only)
- Limited Edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver (First Print Run of 2000 copies only)
- 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray from a 2K restoration of the films’ original 35mm camera negative
- Cantonese and English audio options (both in their original mono presentations)
- Optional English Subtitles, newly translated for this release
- Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)
- Brand new interview with actor Wong Kam Kong
- Archival Interview with Tsui Hark
- Original theatrical trailer