Eureka to give Junya Satō’s The Bullet Train its UK Blu-ray debut 

Junya Satō’s The Bullet Train – one of the inspirations for the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Speed – is coming to Blu-ray for the first time as part of the Eureka Classics range.
Presented from a 2K restoration, the film will be available from 24th April and the first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.
Synopsis:
Ken Takakura stars as a mad bomber who plants a device on a high-speed Japanese train, programmed to detonate if the train’s speed drops below 80 kilometres per hour. The train’s conductor (Sonny Chiba) must keep the train moving whilst the police track the madman down.
Special Features:
- 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a 2K restoration of the original film elements
- Original Japanese theatrical version and alternate dubbed International version included
- Optional English subtitles
- Brand new audio commentary by Jasper Sharp and Tom Mes
- Brand new interview with author / critic Kim Newman
- Brand new interview with Tony Rayns
- “Big Movie, Big Panic: Junya Sato on The Bullet Train” archival featurette
- Trailers
- Limited edition collectors booklet featuring a new essay by film writer Barry Forshaw (First Print Run of 2000 copies)