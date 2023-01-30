Eureka to give Junya Satō’s The Bullet Train its UK Blu-ray debut 

Junya Satō’s The Bullet Train – one of the inspirations for the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Speed – is coming to Blu-ray for the first time as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Presented from a 2K restoration, the film will be available from 24th April and the first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

Ken Takakura stars as a mad bomber who plants a device on a high-speed Japanese train, programmed to detonate if the train’s speed drops below 80 kilometres per hour. The train’s conductor (Sonny Chiba) must keep the train moving whilst the police track the madman down.

Special Features: