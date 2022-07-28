Eureka to release restored edition of The Most Dangerous Game for 90th Anniversary

Eureka Entertainment is marking the 90th Anniversary of The Most Dangerous Game, the 1932 American horror film starring Joel McCrea and Fay Wray, with a new Blu-ray release.

Part of The Masters of Cinema Series, the release is presented from a 2K restored scan and will be available from October 24th.

Based upon the short story by Richard Connell, The Most Dangerous Game was filmed at night on the same sets used in King Kong (1933) with which it also shares four actors: Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, James Flavin and Noble Johnson.

In addition, the producing team included Ernest B. Schoedsack and Merian C. Cooper, co-directors of King Kong, and many of the cast and crew pulled double duty on both productions.

Synopsis:

Big game hunter, Bob Rainsford (Joel McCrea), barely survives a shipwreck in shark infested waters and washes ashore on the private island of the sinister Count Zaroff (played with a delightful zeal by Leslie Banks).

Zaroff fancies himself an accomplished hunter also —only his preferred quarry, is man!

