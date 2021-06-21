Eureka to release Duel to the Death on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is releasing action-packed kung-fu extravaganza Duel to the Death on Blu-ray from 20th September.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The film is being presented from a brand new 2K restoration as part of the Eureka Classics range and the first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.

Synopsis:

Every ten years, a duel is held between the finest Japanese and Chinese martial artists to determine whose Swordsmanship is superior.

During the Ming Dynasty, as the next duel approaches, the chosen candidates are caught in the middle of a battle between Ninjas and Shaolin monks. Only a Duel to the Death will settle the countries’ conflicts and stop the bloodshed.

Known for his classic film, A Chinese Ghost Story, as well as for directing Tsui Hark’s the Swordsman saga, this debut feature from director Ching Siu-tung is filled with dazzling visuals and astonishing martial arts choreography.

Special Features: