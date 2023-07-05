Eureka to release Hong Kong action classic She Shoots Straight on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is giving Hong Kong action thriller She Shoots Straight in its UK Blu-ray debut in September.

Directed by Corey Yuen and starring Joyce Godenzi, Carina Lau, Sammo Hung and Yuen Wah, the film will be available from 18 September as part of Eureka Classics range.

Synopsis:

Joyce Godenzi stars in this violent action classic about a newlywed police officer who battles a Vietnamese gang whilst also trying to impress her new in-laws. Inspector Mina is a career-focused officer who has just married her supervisor (Tony Leung Ka-fai), who himself comes from a family of dedicated police officers.

Her new sisters-in-law (including Carina Lau ) are a little jealous that Mina outranks them, but when of violent Vietnamese gang (Yuen Wah) target the family, the sisters unite into a lethal force of vengeance.

Also starring Sammo Hung and directed by Corey Yuen (Yes, Madam!), She Shoots Straight is another slice of top-tier Hong Kong action, newly restored in 2K and making its debut on Blu-ray.

