Eureka to release King Hu’s The Valiant Ones on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is bringing The Valiant Ones, filmmaker King Hu’s last great masterpiece, to Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 27th. The release marks the film’s home video debut in the UK.

The film is being presented from a digital restoration of the original negatives gifted by Hu to the Hong Kong Film Archive. In addition, the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release is presented in Dolby Vision HDR.

Synopsis:

During the reign of the Jiajing Emperor (Chao Lei), China’s coastal regions have come under attack by wokou – Japanese pirates under the leadership of the infamous Hakatatsu (Sammo Hung).

To combat this threat, the Emperor tasks a trusted general, Zhu Wan (Tu Kuang-chi), with assembling a group of skilled warriors to find and eliminate the pirates.

Under the command of General Yu Dayou (Roy Chiao), the band of soldiers – including husband-and-wife sword-fighters Wu Ji-yuan (Wing Bai) and Wu Ruo-shi (Feng Hsu) – set out to draw Hakatatsu, his ally Xu Dong (Han Ying-chieh) and their pirate clan into a series of spectacular showdowns.

Extras include: