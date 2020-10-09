Eureka to release Lon Chaney Jr’s Inner Sanctum Mysteries on Blu-ray

Lon Chaney Jr’s Inner Sanctum Mysteries are coming to Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK – and just in time for Christmas – courtesy of Eureka Entertainment.

Based on the popular radio shows of the 1940’s, horror icon Lon Chaney Jr. (The Wolf Man), gives timeless performances in six spooky feature-length films:

Calling Dr. Death (dir. Reginald Le Borg, 1943) – A doctor is not sure if he murdered his wife and has his nurse try to find the truth by hypnotising him.

Weird Woman (dir. Reginald Le Borg, 1944) – While on a trip, a professor falls in love with an exotic native woman who turns out to be a supernatural being.

Dead Man’s Eyes (dir. Reginald Le Borg, 1944) – When an artist is blinded, an operation to restore his sight depends on another person willing to donate their eyes.

The Frozen Ghost (dir. Harold Young, 1945) – A stage mentalist and a discredited plastic surgeon are involved in mysterious goings-on in an eerie wax museum.

Strange Confession (dir. John Hoffman, 1945) – Flashbacks reveal the events leading up to a man’s revenge on the racketeer who took advantage of his wife.

Pillow of Death (dir. Wallace Fox, 1945) – A lawyer in love with his secretary is suspected of suffocating his wife, among others.

