Eureka to release Michelle Yeoh’s Magnificent Warriors on Blu-ray 

Magnificent Warriors, in which Michelle Yeoh stars as a bullwhip-wielding pilot and adventurer, is coming to Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of the Eureka Classics range.
Presented from a 2K restoration, the film will be available from 20 February 2023 and the first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.
Following on from the success of Royal Warriors, David Chung and Michelle Yeoh teamed up again courtesy of D & B Films for this much beloved kung-fu actioner inspired by the success of the Indiana Jones franchise.
Michelle Yeoh stars as a daring secret agent during the Second Sino-Japanese War, who intervenes in characteristically explosive fashion to defend a remote mountain town from occupying Japanese forces.
One of Michelle Yeoh’s most popular titles and featuring some of her most memorable action sequences, Magnificent Warriors also stars Richard Ng, Shaw Brothers veteran Derek Yee, and Lowell Lo.
- 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray of the original theatrical cut (including the films’ original theatrical ending previously cut from most home video releases) from a brand new 2K restoration
- Cantonese and English audio options (both in their original mono presentations)
- Optional English Subtitles, newly translated for this release
- Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film experts Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) & Michael Worth
- Brand new feature length audio commentary by action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema
- New interview with Richard Ng
- New interview with Lowell Lo
- Archival advert featuring Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh
- Archival interview with action choreographer Tung Wai
- Trailers
- Reversible sleeve design