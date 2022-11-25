Eureka to release Michelle Yeoh’s Magnificent Warriors on Blu-ray 

Magnificent Warriors, in which Michelle Yeoh stars as a bullwhip-wielding pilot and adventurer, is coming to Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Presented from a 2K restoration, the film will be available from 20 February 2023 and the first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet.

Following on from the success of Royal Warriors, David Chung and Michelle Yeoh teamed up again courtesy of D & B Films for this much beloved kung-fu actioner inspired by the success of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Michelle Yeoh stars as a daring secret agent during the Second Sino-Japanese War, who intervenes in characteristically explosive fashion to defend a remote mountain town from occupying Japanese forces.

One of Michelle Yeoh’s most popular titles and featuring some of her most memorable action sequences, Magnificent Warriors also stars Richard Ng, Shaw Brothers veteran Derek Yee, and Lowell Lo.

