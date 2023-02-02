Eureka to release new collection of classic Universal Pictures horror films 

Eureka Entertainment to release Creeping Horror, a collection of four more tales of terror from the vaults of Universal Pictures starring Lionel Atwill, Bela Lugosi, and Rondo Hatton.

Available from 17th April, the first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collectors Booklet.

A maniacal hunter and collector of wild animals uses them to dispose of rivals and enemies in the shockingly violent Murders in the Zoo (dir. A. Edward Sutherland, 1933).

Bela Lugosi stars in a creepy tale of strange characters, secret passages and a murderer who masters the art of “mind over matter” in Night Monster (dir. Ford Beebe, 1942).

What started out as a treasure-making scheme ends up deadly for a group of people stuck in a haunted castle with a killer known as “the Phantom” in Horror Island (dir. George Waggner, 1941).

And finally, Rondo Hatton is “the Creeper”, a giant of a man used as an instrument of evil by a mad sculptor in House of Horrors (dir. Jean Yarbrough, 1946).

