Eureka to release new trilogy of Boris Karloff classics

Eureka Entertainment is releasing, Maniacal Mayhem a compilation of three more tales of terror from the vaults of Universal Pictures, all starring the iconic Boris Karloff. Available from October 17th, the first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase & Collector’s Booklet.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

On Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK as a part of the Eureka Classics range, all films are presented from 2K scans of the original film elements.

Boris Karloff and Béla Lugosi both star in The Invisible Ray (dir. Lambert Hillyer, 1936), which sees Dr Janos Rukh (Karloff) exposed to a mysterious element that turns him into a deadly maniac who devises a plot to bump off his personal and professional rivals.

Then, in Black Friday (dir. Arthur Lubin, 1940), Karloff is the amoral brain surgeon, Dr Sovac, who transplants part of a gangster’s brain into the body of his dying friend, creating a terrifying Jekyll-and-Hyde figure who starts murdering his former associates.

Finally, the incomparable Charles Laughton plays the sadistic Sire Alain de Maletroit in The Strange Door (dir. Joseph Pevney, 1951) who has kept his own brother locked in a dungeon for twenty years.

Now Maletroit wants to ruin the life of his niece by forcing her to marry a violent rogue, but his plan is upset when the rogue is unexpectedly noble-hearted and attempts to rescue the girl, aided by a servant (Karloff).

Features: