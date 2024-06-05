Eureka to release restored version of A Man Called Tiger on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is bringing a newly restored version of martial arts extravaganza A Man Called Tiger to Blu-ray this Summer as part of the Eureka Classics range.
Starring Jimmy Wang Yu (The One-Armed Swordsman), the film was directed by Lo Wei, the man behind the smash-hit Bruce Lee vehicles The Big Boss and Fist of Fury.
When Chin Fu (Wang Yu) suspects his father’s apparent suicide was actually a cold-blooded murder, his desire for answers and revenge leads him to Japan, where he quickly becomes entangled with the yakuza.
With the aid of his fellow countryman Liu Han-ming (James Tien, Hand of Death) and nightclub hostess (Maria Yi, Fist of Fury), Chin Fu sets out to infiltrate Tokyo’s underworld and uncover his father’s true fate by any means necessary.
Features:
- Limited edition O-card slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling [First print run of 2000 copies only]
- Limited edition reversible poster featuring original poster artwork [First print run of 2000 copies only]
- Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by writer and critic James Oliver [First print run of 2000 copies only]
- 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray of the original Hong Kong theatrical cut from a brand new 2K restoration (79 mins)
- 1080p HD presentation of the rarely seen extended export version from a brand new 2K restoration (112 minutes)
- Original Mandarin and classic English dub audio options (original mono presentations)
- Optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release
- Brand new audio commentary by East Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) and martial artist / filmmaker Michael Worth
- Brand new audio commentary by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema
- Reversible sleeve featuring original poster artwork
- Trailer