Eureka to release restored version of A Man Called Tiger on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is bringing a newly restored version of martial arts extravaganza A Man Called Tiger to Blu-ray this Summer as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Starring Jimmy Wang Yu (The One-Armed Swordsman), the film was directed by Lo Wei, the man behind the smash-hit Bruce Lee vehicles The Big Boss and Fist of Fury.

When Chin Fu (Wang Yu) suspects his father’s apparent suicide was actually a cold-blooded murder, his desire for answers and revenge leads him to Japan, where he quickly becomes entangled with the yakuza.

With the aid of his fellow countryman Liu Han-ming (James Tien, Hand of Death) and nightclub hostess (Maria Yi, Fist of Fury), Chin Fu sets out to infiltrate Tokyo’s underworld and uncover his father’s true fate by any means necessary.

Features: