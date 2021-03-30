Eureka to release Sammo Hung’s Encounter Of The Spooky Kind on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is releasing Encounter Of The Spooky Kind, Sammo Hung’s action-horror comedy, on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of the Eureka Classics range from 21 June 2021.

The film is being presented from a brand-new 2K restoration and the first run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase, Collector’s Booklet and Reversible Poster.

A defining film in Hong Kong genre cinema, Encounter of the Spooky Kind blended kung fu, special effects, and Chinese folklore to invent a whole new sub-genre of Asian cinema, the Jiangshi film, which only a few years later would spawn the iconic and hugely successful Mr. Vampire.

Sammo Hung plays Courageous Cheung, a man well known in his local village for his lack of fear. His reputation is soon put to the test after he is tricked into spending the night in a temple full of spirits, zombies, and vampires!

Features:

Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling

Limited-Edition Reversible Poster featuring the film’s original HK artwork

1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a brand new 2K restoration (worldwide debut of this restoration on home video)

Cantonese audio (original mono presentation)

Rare alternate Cantonese soundtrack

Optional English dubbed audio

Optional English Subtitles (newly translated for this release)

Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)

Archival interview with Sammo Hung

Alternate English opening & closing credits

Stills Gallery

Original trailer

Limited Edition Collector’s Booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver

