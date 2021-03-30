Eureka to release Sammo Hung’s Encounter Of The Spooky Kind on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is releasing Encounter Of The Spooky Kind, Sammo Hung’s action-horror comedy, on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of the Eureka Classics range from 21 June 2021.
The film is being presented from a brand-new 2K restoration and the first run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase, Collector’s Booklet and Reversible Poster.
A defining film in Hong Kong genre cinema, Encounter of the Spooky Kind blended kung fu, special effects, and Chinese folklore to invent a whole new sub-genre of Asian cinema, the Jiangshi film, which only a few years later would spawn the iconic and hugely successful Mr. Vampire.
Sammo Hung plays Courageous Cheung, a man well known in his local village for his lack of fear. His reputation is soon put to the test after he is tricked into spending the night in a temple full of spirits, zombies, and vampires!
Features:
- Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase featuring new artwork by Darren Wheeling
- Limited-Edition Reversible Poster featuring the film’s original HK artwork
- 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from a brand new 2K restoration (worldwide debut of this restoration on home video)
- Cantonese audio (original mono presentation)
- Rare alternate Cantonese soundtrack
- Optional English dubbed audio
- Optional English Subtitles (newly translated for this release)
- Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)
- Archival interview with Sammo Hung
- Alternate English opening & closing credits
- Stills Gallery
- Original trailer
- Limited Edition Collector’s Booklet featuring new writing by James Oliver
