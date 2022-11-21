Eureka to release Sergio Sollima’s ‘Spaghetti Western’ classic Run, Man Run 

Sergio Sollima’s ‘Spaghetti Western’ classic Run, Man Run is coming to Blu-ray on January 23rd as part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.

Starring the legendary Tomas Milian, the film is presented from a definitive 4k restoration as part of The Masters of Cinema Series, fully uncut for the first time ever in the UK.

Synopsis:

Sergio Sollima’s third (and final) western film; Run, Man Run stars Tomas Milian (The Big Gundown, Django Kill… If You Live, Shoot!) as Cuchillo, reprising his role as the crafty knife thrower from Sollima’s earlier film, The Big Gundown.

After aiding in the escape of a fellow desperado, Cuchillo is given the location for a stash of hidden gold intended to fund the Mexican Revolution. Pursued by mercenaries, bandits, corrupt officials, an American gunslinger, and even his fiancé – Cuchillo will have to use all his tricks to stay alive.

This “Zapata Western” concludes Sollima’s triptych of Western’s that examined violence, politics, and revolution – and it is a suitably epic conclusion, filled with action and violence accompanied by a brilliant score by Bruno Nicolai and Ennio Morricone.

Special features include: