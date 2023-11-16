Eureka to release the spaghetti western-inspired Samurai Wolf and Samurai Wolf II on Blu-ray 

Eureka Entertainment is bringing Hideo Gosha’s spaghetti western-inspired samurai adventures Samurai Wolf and Samurai Wolf II to Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK on January 22nd.

The 2-Disc set will be available as part of The Masters of Cinema Series and the first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase.

Out of a desire to make what he felt was a truly no-holds-barred sword-fighting film, Gosha took inspiration from the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa and the spaghetti Western sub-genre they’d inspired.

Working with a low budget to free himself from the restrictive oversight of his producers, the result was Samurai Wolf and Samurai Wolf II which tell the story of a charismatic ronin named Kiba (played by Isao Natsuyagi).

In the first film, Kiba wanders into a small town and ends up ensnared in a local conflict that’s more than meets the eye. In Samurai Wolf II, he gets mixed up in a web of intrigue involving a goldmine owner, a swordsman and a dojo master.

Features: