Eureka two release two Hong Kong action classics from Sammo Hung

Eureka Entertainment is to release the Warriors Two and The Prodigal Son, Two Films By Sammo Hung as part of the Eureka Classics range from 24 January 2022.

The double bill marks each film’s UK Blu-ray debut and both are presented from a new 2K restoration and each depicts a version of the real-life kung fu master Leung Jan, whose mastery of Wing Chun would make him a legend.

In Warriors Two, Sammo Hung and Casanova Wong play students of master Jan (played here by Bryan “Beardy” Leung) who must use their skills to defend their town against a gang of killers.

The Prodigal Son follows Leung Jan as a lazy and spoilt younger man (played by Yuen Biao who believes himself to be a great kung fu master not realising that his father has been bribing his opponents to intentionally lose. After being humbled in a real fight, Leung Jan decides to become a real Wing Chun master!

DISC ONE: WARRIORS TWO:

TWO VERSIONS OF THE FILM, BOTH FULLY RESTORED IN 2K | Warriors Two: Hong Kong Theatrical Version (95 mins) | Warriors Two: International Export Version (90 mins) | Original Cantonese mono audio (Hong Kong Version) | Optional English dubbed audio (Hong Kong and Export Versions)** | Optional English Subtitles, newly translated for this release | Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) and martial artist / actor Robert “Bobby” Samuels [Hong Kong Version] | Brand new feature length audio commentary by action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema [Export Version] | Making of “Warriors Two” featurette | Stills galleries including rare production stills, artwork, and ephemera | Trailers

DISC TWO: THE PRODIGAL SON:

FULLY RESTORED IN 2K | Original Cantonese mono audio | Optional English dubbed audio | Optional English Subtitles, newly translated for this release | Brand new feature length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) and martial artist / actor Robert “Bobby” Samuels | Brand new feature length audio commentary by action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema | Archival interview with Sammo Hung, Yuen Biao, and Frankie Chan | Archival interview with Guy Lai | Alternate English credits | Stills galleries including rare production stills, artwork, and ephemera | Trailers