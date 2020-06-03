Euronews joins Rakuten TV’s ad-funded line-up

Euronews is joining Rakuten TV’s app on Samsung and LG Smart TV models, bringing live news to the platform’s advertising funded free offer.

Known for offering movie purchases and rentals, Rakuten TV has been building up an array of free content, including themed movie channels and sports related series and documentaries.

The firm says Euronews will be available at launch “to millions of European households” on Samsung and LG Smart TVs and will added to “other suitable devices” at a later date.

Teresa López, European Content Director at Rakuten TV said: “We are very excited about the launch of our first live channel, which allows us to enrich our current proposition providing an always more varied and extensive content in the platform.

“Rakuten TV is eager to continue expanding its content offer in order to provide a complete experience just on a click”.

Maxime Carboni, Director of Worldwide Distribution at Euronews said: “We are honored to be the first live content provider to join Rakuten TV’s AVOD service, allowing viewers to watch multiple Euronews versions on the platform.

“This great partnership definitely strengthens Euronews’ strategy of addressing its audience in new ways through innovative format and digital platforms.

“We were able to build along with Rakuten TV a great news content proposition and model which fits our common values: content localisation, great user experience and a focus on quality.”