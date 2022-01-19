Eurosport channels get new onscreen look

Image shows new Eurosport brand identity. Copyright: Discovery Sports

Eurosport has unveiled a new look for its Eurosport 1 & 2 channels which “celebrates the unique events we broadcast and stream”.

The broadcaster says the revamp “will ensure cohesion on every platform where Eurosport lives, ensuring consumers continue to enjoy a consistent experience wherever they are watching.”

Accompanying the updated visual identity is a new “dynamic soundtrack” which Eurosport describes as“inspired by the raw human energy and emotion of sport for fans and athletes alike, namely a thumping heartbeat.”