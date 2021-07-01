Eurosport enjoys audience boost thanks to Tour de France

Eurosport has reported strong year-on-year audience growth during the first three days of the Tour de France, including a “steep rise” in traffic for Eurosport.com which has seen a +177% rise in unique users.

Key markets reporting record traffic across Eurosport.com during the first three stages of Le Tour include:

The Netherlands (+486%)

The UK (+412%)

Germany (+334%)

Italy (+225%)

Spain (+183%)

Romania (+177%)

Russia (+168%)

France (+84%)

Norway (+66%)

The Eurosport App has also reported significant growth in unique video viewers with a +28% increase year-on-year across Europe. Major growth markets include:

Spain (+120%)

France (+112%)

The Netherlands (+57%)

Russia (+44%)

The UK (+42%)

Poland (+22%)

Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Eurosport, said: “It’s been a remarkable opening three stages of the Tour de France this year with some of the world’s best riders already delivering on the biggest stage while navigating the chaos and crashes we’ve observed on the roads.

“We’re pleased our digital-first strategy is delivering record results and are confident our commitment to content combined with our unique storytelling ability, deep cycling expertise and unrivalled live coverage will continue to drive digital engagement and streaming throughout the next three weeks of the Tour.”