Eurosport joins BT TV’s top tier packages

Eurosport is joining BT’s new flexible TV packages, allowing subscribers to the ISP’s Big Sport and VIP packs to enjoy the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 at no extra cost.

The channel also screens a host of snooker, cycling, tennis, athletics, winter sports and motor racing.

In addition to the live channels, on demand content is also available via the BT Player app on customers’ set top boxes and through the BT TV mobile app.

Eurosport joins BT’s own sports channels and the complete portfolio of Sky Sports channels which are available to BT TV customers through Now TV.

Unlike on other platforms, BT customers can record programmes from Now TV’s channel line-up, all of which are available through the EPG, and add extra services such as Netflix, Prime Video and BritBox to their BT subscription.

Siena Pakington, Content Director, BT said: “The addition of Eurosport to our flexible TV packages makes BT TV the destination for sports fans.

“With an exciting spring and summer of sport coming up, our customers will be ready to enjoy all the action from the comfort of their own home.”

Lydia Fairfax, SVP, Head of Commercial Partnerships, EMEA, Discovery said: “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with BT to offer customers of Big Sport and VIP access to Eurosport 1 and 2 at no extra cost.

“As the number one sport destination in Europe, we connect passionate fans with their favourite sports, including the tennis Grand Slams, the Grand Tour cycling events, and of course the Olympic Games this summer.”