Sports fans can grab themselves a bargain on a Eurosport Player subscription with the streaming service offering a whole year’s access for just £19.99.

Eurosport offers live and on-demand access to a host of sporting competitions in HD and can be watched on Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, Playstation, Smart TVs and via AirPlay and Chromecast.

The year’s Black Friday offer runs until 23:59 on 30/11/20. More details at Eurosport.com